The Turtle Lake/Clayton boys track and field team tallied 14 points at the 2021 West Lakeland Conference Meet on June 8 in Grantsburg.
Freshman Logan Gitzen placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (25.21 seconds), sixth in the high jump (5-02), seventh in the triple jump (34-05) and eighth in the 110-meter hurdles (20.31 seconds).
The 4x100-meter relay team of Dustin Vanda, Alxei Tew, Shane Bittorf and Damen Micheels also placed fifth with a time of 57.04 seconds.
Team Scores
Grantsburg 198, Clear Lake 141, Unity 136, Webster 109, Siren 31, Frederic 20, Turtle Lake/Clayton 14
