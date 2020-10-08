The Amery girls tennis team claimed three first place championships at the Middle Border Conference tennis meet Sept. 29 in New Richmond.
Hannah Bottolfson started the championship parade by dropping only one game in two matches at No. 2 singles. She defeated Mondovi’s Cierra Bollinger, 6-0, 6-1 and New Richmond’s Onalie Dennis, 6-0,6-0 to win the title.
Lily Marquand at No. 3 singles had to go three sets in the championship match to defeat New Richmond’s Avery Knutson 4-6, 6-3, 10-4. In her first round match, she won against Osceola’s Caitlin Karun, 6-3, 7-5.
Ashley Benysek defeated Osceola’s Autumn Guckenberger, 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles and Ellsworth’s Claire Lawrence, 6-1, 6-1 to win the title.
Second place finishes went to Sophie Whitley at No. 1 singles, who defeated Osceola’s Hope Lowney, 6-4, 6-1 in her first round match, but fell to New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9 in the title.
“She was extremely patient and consistent,” Amery coach Tanya Julson said.
Deidra Meyer and Ally de la Cruz won their first two matches at No. 1 doubles – a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Unity/Luck’s Molly Eley/Taylor Erickson and a 6-2, 6-7, 10-8 victory over Baldwin-Woodville’s Juneau Paulsen/Alison Nutt. They fell 6-4, 6-4 to New Richmond’s Brogan O’Flanagan/Rhea Warner in the title.
“They had outstanding footwork and net play,” Julson said.
Lidia Curtis and Ella Gould went 1-1 at No. 3 doubles. They fell 6-1, 6-1 to Ellsworth’s Brianna Maurer/Hayley Bach, but rebounded to defeat Baldwin-Woodville’s Camile Bennis and Alayna Brightbil, 6-0, 6-3.
Alaina Rivard and Truc Nguyen went 1-2 at No. 2 doubles. In its first round match, they defeated Ellsworth’s Victoria Dawley/Shelby Schultz, 6-1, 6-1. New Richmond’s MhKellen Storie/Bella Baillargeon defeated the pair, 6-0, 6-7, 10-5. In the third-place match, Brooke and Allison Albrightson swept the pair 6-1, 6-3.
In the team standings, New Richmond finished first with 14, while Amery took second with 11. Osceola was third with nine.
“The girls showed strength, patience and perseverance from start to finish of the day and for our season,” Julson continued. “Our regular season conference record was 5-1 and our overall record was 12-3.
“It has been my pleasure to watch these girls grow and improve as players, teammates, and as people. They have been extremely flexible as we worked through all the challenges this unique season presented us. I couldn’t be prouder of each one of them.”
