The Amery girls basketball team earned its first win of the season, defeating St. Croix Central 52-49 Dec. 17.
Mariah Waalen led the Warriors with 17 points and seven rebounds. Drew Granica tossed in 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Mia Brotzel added 11 points and three rebounds. Grace Carlson finished with eight points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists.
The Warriors attempted 36 free throws to St. Croix Central’s 14. Sydney Burgess led the Panthers with 13 in a losing effort.
Two days earlier, New Richmond came to Amery and left with a 41-29 victory. The Warriors struggled from the field, shooting 6-for-21 from two-point range and 4-for-12 from beyond the arc.
Grace Carlson led Amery with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists. No other Warriors scored more than five.
Amery also struggled rebounding as New Richmond had 19 offensive rebounds to Amery’s nine. That led to the Tigers having 26 more shots from the field.
Barb Kling led New Richmond with 21 points.
Amery started out its season Dec. 11, losing 68-44 to Ellsworth.
Autumn Earney carried the Panthers to victory, scoring 34 points, adding six steals and four rebounds. Hayley Bach tossed in 19 and pulled down eight rebounds. Molly Janke filled the stat sheet with eight points, nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals.
Mariah Waalen finished with a double double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Carlson added nine points and 11 rebounds. Mia Brotzel scored eight.
Amery (1-2 overall) is off until Jan. 5, when it travels to Osceola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.