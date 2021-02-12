The Amery girls basketball team showed no signs of rust after not playing for two weeks against Ellsworth Feb. 5.
The Warriors atoned for its regular season opener loss against the Panthers by defeating them 42-34.
Grace Carlson led Amery with 12 points. She pulled down seven rebounds. Anna Ganje chipped in with 10. Mariah Waalen added seven and 11 rebounds.
Drew Granica didn't score, but added five rebounds and six assists. Mia Brotzel finished with four points, three rebounds and four steals. Hannah Bottolfson contributed three points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Amery dominated the glass, pulling down 38 rebounds to Ellsworth's 23. They also had more assists than the Panthers.
Autumn Earney, who scored 34 points in the team's first meeting, scored 25 to lead the Panthers. Only three other Panthers scored.
Amery finished its regular season with a 4-9 record.
