The Amery girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season, defeating St. Croix Central 46-33 Jan. 7.
Drew Granica had a game high 15 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists. Grace Carlson chipped in with nine points and 11 rebounds. Mia Brotzel tossed in seven points, three rebounds. Veronica Fox added six points and seven rebounds.
The Warriors struggled from three-point range, going 2-for-19. Yet, they pulled down 39 rebounds.
Amery had a game scheduled for Boyceville the following night, but it was cancelled.
The Warriors ended its week with a 53-51 loss to Somerset Jan. 11. No individual stats were found online.
Amery is at New Richmond 7 p.m., Jan. 14.
