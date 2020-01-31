By Brett Hart
With a 39-26 road victory over Baldwin-Woodville on Jan. 23, the Amery girls basketball team improved to 9-4 on the season and maintained sole possession of third place in the Middle Border Conference standings.
Julia Engebretson controlled the game from the free throw line where she sank 13-of-14 attempts. She was also perfect on her only shot from the field to finish with a team-high 15 points. Engebretson added three rebounds and two assists to the mix as well.
Backing her up was Ella Schmidt with 12 points and five rebounds, and Drew Granica with 11 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Scoring one point and adding seven rebounds was Lydia Monson. Monson and Maria Waalen each blocked a shot.
Baldwin-Woodville fell to 5-10 overall.
