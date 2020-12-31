The Eau Claire North boys hockey team scored three goals in the third period to defeat Amery 4-2 Dec. 28.
“I think we were a little surprised by how fast a hockey game could really be,” said Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “Eau Claire North had way more team speed than any of our previous opponents and it took a while to adjust.”
The Huskies outshot Amery 47-12, including 17-3 in the decisive third period.
“Avery Starzecki was once again outstanding,” Henningsgard said. “He kept us in the game early and I really thought he might steal this one for us against a very good team.” Starzecki finished with 43 saves.
Tyler Geroux started the scoring with a goal midway through the first period. Amery responded with two goals in the second. Asher Page scored an even strength goal off the assist from Nick Bush. Nearly five minutes later, Max Mike gave Amery the lead on a power play goal with assists from Vincent Greene and Justin Walter.
Johan Akervik scored two of the Huskies’ three goals in the third period.
“This was quite a battle against a bigger and stronger team but we did everything we could to compete,” Henningsgard concluded. “I know we learned something about our competitiveness today and I am hopeful we can build on that each game.”
The Warriors fall to 3-2. They host Rice Lake 2 p.m., Jan. 2.
