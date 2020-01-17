By Brett Hart
While the Amery boys' hockey team survived a key showdown with Baldwin-Woodville just two days earlier, the Warriors did suffer some injuries in the contest. With a couple of key seniors missing their Jan. 11 game against Dodge County, the Warriors suffered a 1-3 road loss to the quality Minnesota opponent.
"It was nice to see some other young players step up but we knew this would be a tough task against a solid Dodge County team," said Amery Coach Tim Henningsgard. "We were outplayed for much of this game, but we battled right to the end. A couple puck bounces the other way and we easily could have tied it up or won it at the end."
Dodge County (10-5) scored one goal in each of the first two periods and held Amery (11-5) scoreless until 14:11 into the third period when Asher Page took advantage of a power play to score off assists from Mac Smith and Grady Martin.
Then Dodge County capped the scoring a couple minutes later against an empty net.
Dodge County outshot Amery 46-20, forcing Amery goalkeeper Ethan Mork to make 43 saves.
