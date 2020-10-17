Logan Dockendorf finished second individually for the Amery boys cross country team at the Amery Invite Oct. 6.
Dockendorf’s time was 18 minutes, 12:7 seconds; about 20 seconds behinds first place St. Croix Central’s Jakob Eggen.
The Warriors as a team finished third with 70 points. Central won the meet on tiebreaker over New Richmond with 51 points.
Samuel Kelling led a trio of Warriors in 13th place at 19:18.6. Grant Hoff was next at 19:24.9 and Tim Kelling brought up the pack at 19:37.9. Aidan Ziegler was 26th at 21:10.0.
Meanwhile, for the girls, Jaidyn McAlpine’s fourth place finish led the Warriors to a third place team finish.
St. Croix Central wont the meet with 26 points as all five runners finished in the top 10. Ellsworth took second at 92 and Amery finished with 94.
SCC’s Mya Kizer was first place individually at 20:26.4, edging teammate Kaitlyn Carlson by less than 10 seconds. McAlpine’s time was 21:24.6.
Grace Carlson was the next Warrior as she finished 11th (23:15.2), Megan Osero took 12th (23:18.5). Aurora Schwartz placed 28th (25:21.8) and Kaitlyn Peterson took 39th (26:28).
