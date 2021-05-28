Kelly Fern on Vault Score of 9.275 - Amery, Wisconsin
Sara Lientz on Floor Score of 9.25 - Clear Lake, Wisconsin
Elizabeth DeRosier on Beam Score of 9.35 - New Richmond, Wisconsin
All three of these girls will be traveling to Savannah, Georgia along with 3 other teammates - Ava DeMaio, Kiley Munson and Elizabeth Edgerton for the USA AAU National Gymnastics Meet the last weekend of June.
