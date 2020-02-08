By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's girls basketball team picked up its 15th consecutive victory on Jan. 27 when it took down Boyceville, 66-36, in Boyceville.
The Warriors (15-0) attacked the Bulldogs (6-10) from every direction with four players reaching double figures.
Madison Zimmer posted a team-high 16 points while tallying four assists, three steals and two rebounds. Julianna Rosen racked up 12 points and nine rebounds. Rayne Vangsness added 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. And Maddie Rosen posted 10 points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot.
Also scoring for Clear Lake were: Maggie Rosen (nine points, five rebounds, five steals, two blocked shots), Kaylee Madison (three points, two rebounds), Brooke Cress (two points) and Teagen Monson (two points).
