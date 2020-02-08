Amery, WI (54001)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 18F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 7F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.