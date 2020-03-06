By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
With a 72-48 home victory over Webster on Feb. 24, the Lakeland-Central Conference champion Clear Lake boys basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games. The Warriors (18-3) built a 19-point first half lead to set the tone of the contest and Riley Peterson finished as the team's leading scorer with 14 points. He also tallied five rebounds and a block.
Brett Benson was the leading defender with seven steals - while tallying eight points and three assists. Tyson Blanchard led the team in assists, with eight, and added nine points, three rebounds and two steals.
Ashyn O'Bryan also had a solid game with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Jarrett Marlett contributed 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Ethan Kirk (eight points, two rebounds, two steals), Alex St. John (four points, two rebounds), Will Fitzer (three points, three rebounds, two steals) and Angel Guillen (one point).
Webster's record sits at 10-12.
