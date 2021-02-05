On January 31, 2021, the Clear Lake Warriors wrestled at the 2021 WIAA Division 3 Regional Tournament held in Durand. Congratulations to Matthew Anderson, Shane Larson and Tyler Sunday who placed 2nd in the tournament in their respective weight classes and qualified to compete in the 2021 WIAA Division 3 Sectional Tournament on February 6 in St. Croix Falls.
Latest News
- FEMA Provides $47 million for vaccine distribution support
- Clear Lake Warriors send 3 Wrestlers to Sectionals
- Unemployment rates rise as Evers calls out system
- Boys hoops defeat Boyceville to earn second win
- Wrestlers crown seven champions at regionals
- Amery Community Club: A changing of the guard
- Boys hockey hope second trip to Hayward goes better than the first
- Warrior wrestlers take MBC title
Most Popular
Articles
- A farewell to Bones
- Amery Community Club: A changing of the guard
- Wrestlers crown seven champions at regionals
- Sandy M. Girling Benedict
- Unemployment rates rise as Evers calls out system
- Letter to the Editor: Nuclear Bombs
- Land would cost ‘a little over three buses’
- Educators vaccinated hopefully sooner rather than later
- Wrestlers make history to conclude regular season
- Sally A. (Morfitt) Peterson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.