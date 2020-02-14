Clear Lake wrestlers competed in a Conference Tournament in Flambeau Saturday, February 8. Champion titles were taken home by Mitchell Anderson (106 lbs.), Dominic Leintz (113 lbs.), Matthew Anderson (132 lbs.) and Ivan Ruble (182 lbs.). Clear Lake’s Lukas Paulson took 2nd Place (124 lbs.) and Third Place titles were taken by Derek Kreier (120 lbs.) and Shane Larson (126 lbs.).
