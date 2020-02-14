Clear Lake wrestlers competed in a Conference Tournament in Flambeau Saturday, February 8. Champion titles were taken home by Mitchell Anderson (106 lbs.), Dominic Leintz (113 lbs.), Matthew Anderson (132 lbs.) and Ivan Ruble (182 lbs.). Clear Lake’s Lukas Paulson took 2nd Place (124 lbs.) and Third Place titles were taken by Derek Kreier (120 lbs.) and Shane Larson (126 lbs.).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.