By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's second-ranked girls basketball team began WIAA regional tournament play on Feb. 25 with a 70-19 victory over Cornell.
Led by Maddie Rosen's 18 points and eight rebounds, the Warriors (22-0) blew past Lakeland-East Conference's sixth-place team in a hurry. By halftime, Clear Lake had already built a 36-point lead.
Madison Zimmer contributed 17 points and two steals.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Julianna Rosen (eight points, five rebounds, two steals), Maggie Rosen (seven points, two rebounds, two assists, six steals), Kaylee Madison (five points, two assists, two steals), Rayne Vangsness (four points, five rebounds), Em Roesler (four points, two rebounds), Lily Hacker (three points, three rebounds, two assists), Jassmyn Warner (three points, three rebounds) and Lizzie Rosen (one point, three rebounds, two steals).
Cornell finished the season with a 6-17 record.
