By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Tyson Blanchard recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three assists on Feb. 21 to lead the Clear Lake boys basketball team in each of those statistical categories in a 51-39 home victory over Birchwood. Both teams entered the game with a 16-3 record as Birchwood leads the Lakeland-East Conference and Clear Lake leads the Lakeland-Central Conference.
Blanchard was just one of three double digit Clear Lake scorers in the Warriors 17th victory of the season as Riley Peterson posted 12 points and Brett Benson added 11.
Peterson also had a well rounded game, leading the team in blocks with two and adding nine rebounds and two assists. Benson notched six rebounds and a blocked shot. Jarrett Marlett led the team in steals, with two, and also pitched in three rebounds and two assists.
Other Clear Lake scorers included: Ethan Kirk (seven points, two rebounds), Will Fitzer (three points), Ashtyn O'Bryan (two points) and Brayden O'Bryan (two points).
