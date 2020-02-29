By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's second-ranked girls basketball team remained one of just three Division 5 teams in the state to keep an unblemished record intact on Feb. 20, when the Warriors defeated the previously-undefeated St. Croix Falls Saints, 46-39, on the road.
Madison Zimmer put her team on her shoulders to lead the way, scoring 25 points and added nine rebounds and three assists. Only three other Warriors scored in the contest.
Maddie Rosen contributed nine points and seven rebounds. Maggie Rosen posted eight points, five rebounds and two steals. Julianna Rosen led the team in steals, with five, and added four points and eight rebounds.
Lizzie Rosen and Lily Hacker combined for five rebounds and five assists.
The Saints (ranked No. 7 in Division 3), who lead the Lakeland-West Conference, fell to 21-1 while Clear Lake leads the Lakeland-Central Conference with a 21-0 overall mark.
