Competition was stiff for the Clear Lake girls track and field team at the 2021 West Lakeland Conference Championships in Grantsburg on June 8 as the Warriors managed just 11 team points.
Freshman Brenna Peterson tallied six of those points with a third place finish in the 1,600-meter run (6:18.31) - an effort that also earned her all-conference honorable mention.
Brooklyn Tolzman added three points with a sixth place finish in the 200-meter dash (30.31 seconds) and two points with a seventh place finish in the triple jump (29-09.75).
Team Scores
Unity 170, Webster 164, Turtle Lake/Clayton 147, Grantsburg 85, Frederic 46, Siren 42, Clear Lake 11
