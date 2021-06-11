Brooklyn Tolzman led the Clear Lake girls track and field team on June 3 at the Frederic Invite, placing second in the triple jump with a mark of 28-06.25. The junior also placed fourth in the long jump, with a leap of 12-05.50, fifth in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 14:50, and seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.58 seconds.
Brenna Peterson was fourth in the 1,600-meter run (6:45.67) and fifth in the 800-meter run (2:59.77).
Team Scores
Turtle Lake/Clayton 132, Prairie Farm 116, Shell Lake 93, Webster 84, Frederic 73, Siren 49, New Auburn 32, Clear Lake 28, Valley Christian
