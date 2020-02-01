By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's Lakeland-Central Conference-leading girls basketball team kept its perfect record intact on Jan. 21 with a 55-35 road win over Turtle Lake.
The state's second-ranked Warriors (14-0) sprinted out to a 39-10 first half lead before finishing the game on cruise control.
Madison Zimmer led the way with 14 points and added her team-high 39th assist of the season.
Maggie Rosen pitched in 10 points and five rebounds.
Maddie Rosen scored seven points to bring her season total to 190 points, and added five rebounds, bringing that season total to 114. Both are team highs.
Also scoring for Clear Lake were Julianna Rosen (nine points, two rebounds, two steals), Brooke Cress (six points), Kellie Niles (three points), Teagen Monson (two points), Jassmyn Warner (two points, four rebounds), Julia McIntyre (one point) and Kaylee Madison (one point).
Rayne Vangsness pitched in four steals while Lily Hacker added three of the team's 12 steals.
Turtle Lake fell to 4-9 overall.
