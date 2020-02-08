By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's boys basketball team suffered just its second loss in the last 10 games on Jan. 25 when it fell 53-62 at home to Grantsburg.
Ethan Kirk led the Warriors (11-3) with 16 points, three assists and two rebounds. Riley Peterson added 10 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. And Tyson Blanchard posted team highs in rebounds (eight) and steals (six) while scoring seven points.
Also scoring for the Warriors were: Brett Benson (seven points, three rebounds), Alex St. John (five points, four rebounds, one block), Jarrett Marlett (four points), Brayden O'Bryan (two points), and Will Fitzer (two points).
Grantsburg is currently 9-6 overall and in third place in the Lakeland-West Conference.
