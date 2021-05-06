Clear Lake seniors John Pearson and Adam Loenser led their boys track and field team to a 3rd place overall finish at the April 27 Webster Invitational. Pearson won the boys 800-meter run in a time of 2:15.21 - more than 25 seconds faster than his nearest competitor.
He also placed second in the 1,600-meter run (5:01.65) behind Loenser (4:41.62). The Warriors also placed fourth and fifth in the mile run with the help of sophomores Derek Kreier (5:07.81) and Carter CArlson (5:38.86).
Loenser and Kreier claimed the top two spots in the 3,200-meter run with Loenser winning in a time of 10:19.30 and Kreier finishing in 11:01.24. Carlson was fourth (12:36.94).
Junior Riley Peterson won the high jump, clearing 6-00.
In the 110-meter hurdles, sophomore Simeon Krech placed second (22.29 seconds) and freshman Marshall O’Phelan was third (22.36 seconds).
Sophomore Hunter Pickard won the triple jump with a mark of 38-06.50, and Peterson was third at 36-11.
He also added a third-place finish in the long jump (17-05), placing just ahead of Peterson (16-09). Pickard finished fifth in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes with times of 12.37 seconds and 25.43 seconds, respectively. Freshman Brenna Peterson placed sixth in the girls 1,600-meter relay with a time of 6:49.90. Brooklyn Tolzman wrapped up seventh place in long jump (12-02.75).
Team Scores
Boys
Unity 140.5, Webster 137, Clear Lake 130, Lake Holcombe 64, Turtle Lake/Clayton 35.5, New Auburn 29, Solon Springs/Northwood 18, Prairie Farm 15, Winter 1
Girls
Turtle Lake/Clayton 148, Unity 142, Prairie Farm 129, Webster 112, New Auburn 18, Solon Springs/Northwood 18, Winter 14, Lake Holcombe 11, Clear Lake 5
