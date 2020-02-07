By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Lakeland-Central Conference-leading Clear Lake's boys basketball team handed Amery its third consecutive 40-plus point loss on Jan. 27 in Amery, 75-31, to improve to 13-3 on the season.
Clear Lake shot 36-for-65 from the field and had three players score in double figures. The visiting Warriors also picked up 23 steals and 18 assists while the home Warriors turned the ball over 34 times.
Leading the way for Clear Lake was Riley Peterson with 18 points, five rebounds and a block. Brett Benson contributed 17 points, three steals and two rebounds. Adam Loenser sneaked into double figures with 10 points and two steals.
Also scoring for Clear Lake were: Jarrett Marlett (eight points, five steals), Tyson Blanchard (eight points, seven assists, five rebounds), Ethan Kirk (four points, six assists), Will Fitzer (four points, two assists, three steals), Ashtyn O'Bryan (four points, four rebounds) and Brayden O'Bryan (two points).
Amery (0-14) was led by Luke Julson with eight points, six rebounds and two steals. Kenny Lepak added seven points and six rebounds.
Also scoring for Amery were: Jason Oft (five points, three rebounds), Lane Frederick (four points), Wyatt Luchtenburg (three points, two rebounds, two assists), Jon Golden (two points), and Raymond Sowell (two points, four rebounds).
Gavin Melberg grabbed four steals for Amery.
