By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Ashtyn O'Bryan scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the Clear Lake boys' basketball team to an 82-19 victory over Clayton (0-4) in Clear Lake on Dec. 19.
O'Bryan was one of five double-digit scorers for the Warriors (5-1) that night. Brayden O'Bryan pitched in 11 points and five rebounds. Will Fitzer tallied 11 points and three assists. Adam Loenser posted 10 points, three assists and two steals. And Riley Peterson amassed 10 points, two rebounds and two blocked shots.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Brett Bensen (eight points, three rebounds, two steals), Angel Guillen (six points), Alex St. John (four points, five assists), Tyson Blanchard (four points, six rebounds, five assists, one block), Jarrett Marlett (two points, seven rebounds) and Ethan Kirk (two points, three rebounds).
