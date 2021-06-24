Adam Loenser punched his ticket to the 2021 WIAA Division 3 State Track and Field Championships when the Clear Lake senior won the sectional boys 3,200-meter run on June 17 in Cameron. Loenser finished the race in a time of 10:03.83, narrowly edging out Durand junior Parker Schneider who was just .09 second behind him.
Loenser picked up a second sectional title in the 4x800-meter relay, along with teammates Derek Kreier, Carter Carlson and John Pearson, finishing in a time of 8:41.54.
Riley Peterson qualified for state in the high jump, placing second with a leap of 6-00, and added a sixth place triple jump mark of 38-11.25.
Hunter Pickard was fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 39-11 that claimed the final state qualifying spot in the event. He was also fifth in the long jump (19-11.75).
Pearson placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run (4:44.65) and seventh in the 800-meter run (2:10.92). Kreier was sixth in the 1,600-meter run (4:49.04) and 3,200-meter run (10:36.24).
Marshal O’Phelan, Angel Guillen, Dominic Leitnz and Pickard snagged sixth place in the 4x100-meter relay (46.73 seconds).
Simeon Krech was 12th in the 110-meter hurdles (19.28 seconds).
Top 10 Team Scores
Chetek/Weyerhaeuser 59, Grantsburg 58, Clear Lake 55, Cumberland 49, Spring Valley 47, South Shore/Washburn 45, Durand 44, Eau Claire Regis 41, Glenwood City 39, Colfax 27
