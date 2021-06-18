The Clear Lake Warriors tallied 141 points at the June 8 West Lakeland Conference boys track and field feet in Grantsburg, earning them second place.
John Pearson was the conference champion in the 800-meter run, stopping the clock at 2:07.50. Adam Loenser won the conference 1,600-meter run title, finishing in 4:41.45 while Pearson claimed second (4:45.28).
Derek Kreier was the 3,200-meter run champion with a time of 10:38.11 while Loenser claimed second place (10:58.55).
Kreier, Pearson and Loenser teamed up with Carter Carlson to add another championship effort in the 4x800-meter relay where they finished more than 21 seconds ahead of the nearest competition with a time of 9:11.77.
Riley Peterson won the high jump, clearing 6-00, and the triple jump with a mark of 40-01.25.
Simeon Krech earned second place in the 300-meter hurdles (49.25 seconds) and third place in the 110-meter hurdles (19:19 seconds).
The 4x100-meter relay team of Marshall O’Phelan, Angel Guillen, Dominic Leintz and Hunter Pickard placed third (47.83 seconds). Pickard was also second in the triple jump (39-00) and third in the long jump (19-03.5).
Each of these top-3 finishes earned all-conference recognition.
Team Scores
Grantsburg 198, Clear Lake 141, Unity 136, Webster 109, Siren 31, Frederic 20, Turtle Lake/Clayton 14
