By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's Lakeland-Central Conference leading boys' basketball team extended it winning streak to three games on Jan. 24 when it defeated conference runner up Turtle Lake, 63-51, on the road.
Riley Peterson was the leading scorer for the Warriors (11-2) with 18 points, followed by Brett Benson with 10.
Tyson Blanchard posted a team-high 10 rebounds, followed by Peterson with seven. Jarrett Marlett and Alex St. John each pulled in six boards as the Warriors finished with 33 rebounds as a team. Blanchard was also the team assist leader, with four.
Benson led the team in steals with three, while Will Fitzer and Blanchard each tallied two to help the team to 10 total steals.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Fitzer (nine points), Ethan Kirk (eight points), Blanchard (seven points), Marlett (six points) and St. John (five points).
Turtle Lake fell to 9-3 on the season.
