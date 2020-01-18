By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake put together a dominant 82-49 effort on Jan. 10 on its home court when the boys basketball team defeated Shell Lake to improve to 9-2 on the season.
Riley Peterson led the way with a team-high 18 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots. Brett Benson was also a force, tallying 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals.
Leading Shell Lake (6-2) with 19 points each were Ben McNulty and Christian Johnson.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Alex St. John (nine points, two rebounds, four steals), Tyson Blanchard (eight points, five assists, seven steals), Ethan Kirk (seven points, two assists, two steals), Alex Burbach (seven points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals), Brayden O'Bryan (six points, one block), Jarrett Marlett (five points), Will Fitzer (five points, three steals) and Adam Loenser (two poins, three assists, one block).
