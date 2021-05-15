Clear Lake’s boys track and field team earned a second place finish at the May 3 Unity Invitational.
Senior Adam Loenser set the tone with a winning 800-meter run performance that finished in 2:05.30. Fellow senior John Pearson helped lead the team by guiding a trio of Warriors in the 1,600 meter run. Pearson won with a time of 4:54.87 while sophomore Derek Kreier placed third (4:58.02) and sophomore Carter Carlson was fifth (5:38.99).
Loenser and Pearson took first and second, respectively in the 3,200-meter run with times of 10:38.52 and 10:48.09.
Sophomore Hunter Pickard was the Triple jump with a distance of 40-03.50 and was followed by junior teammate Riley Peterson, who recorded a mark of 37-08.75.
Pickard earned fourth place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.01 seconds. Dominic Leintz was fourth in the 200-meter dash at 26.24 seconds.
Gavin Monson led the team in the 400-meter dash, picking up a seventh place time of 1:04.35.
The Warrior triple threat of Leintz (20.67 seconds), Simeon Krech (21.04 seconds) and Marshal O’Phelan (21.61 seconds) placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles. Krech also placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (50.81 seconds).
Finishing second in the 4x100-meter relay were Leintz, Peterson, Angel Guillen and Pickard (48.67 seconds).
Peterson’s high jump of 5-08 earned him second place while Pickard was runner up in the long jump with a leap of 19-03.75. Peterson and Guillen added fourth and fifth-place long jump, respectively, with marks of 18-07.75 and 18-05.5.
Team Scores
Grantsburg 141.50, Clear Lake 136, Unity 135.50, Webster 97.50, Shell Lake 58.50, Siren 44, Turtle Lake/Clayton 13, Prairie Farm 9, Frederic 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.