Simeon sets three school records in Frederic
The Turtle Lake/Clayton girls track and field team placed first of nine teams that competed at the Frederic Invite on June 3.
Alexandra Simeon and Mariah Thill claimed the top two spots, respectively, in the 200-meter dash with times of 26.47 seconds and 27.06 seconds. For Simeon it was the second time in the week that she broke her own school record in the event. Her time of 26.47 seconds is the record for both Turtle Lake/Clayton and Clayton.
The power duo almost completed the task in the 100-meter dash as well. Simeon won the event in 12.94 seconds while Thill was third at 13.16 seconds.
Simeon continued to dominate in the 400-meter dash where the senior defeated her nearest competitor by more than 2 seconds with another school record time of 1:00.22. She also placed second in the high jump, setting a new school record height of 5-01.
Thill also took her talents to the 300-meter hurdles, where the freshman won with a time of 50.04 seconds, and the long jump where she placed third with a leap of 13-03.25.
Hailey Duffey added a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter run (16:03.44). Mackenzie Tarman was second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.00 seconds).
Courtney Tarman, Ella Jansen, Mackenzie Tarman and Taylor Andersen teamed up for the 4x400-meter relay where they placed second with a time of 4:37.95.
Courtney Tarman, Duffee, Mackenzie Symbal and Anna Hoffman placed third in the 4x800 (11:57.75).
Team Scores
Turtle Lake/Clayton 132, Prairie Farm 116, Shell Lake 93, Webster 84, Frederic 73, Siren 49, New Auburn 32, Clear Lake 28, Valley Christian
Thill, Simeon smash records in Grantsburg
The Turtle Lake/Clayton girls track and field team competed at the 23rd Annual Richard Peper Invite in Grantsburg on June 1 and set a host of school records in the process.
Mariah Thill broke the Turtle Lake and Turtle Lake/Clayton school records in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.89 seconds. She placed second in the event. Thill also won the 100 meter dash in 13.18 seconds and finished second in the 200-meter dash (27.38 seconds).
Alexandra Simeon broke her own Clayton and Turtle Lake/Clayton school records in both the 200 and 400-meter dashes. Her 200-meter dash time of 26.95 seconds earned her first place. In the 400-meter dash, she won in a time of 1:00.68. Simeon was second in the 100-meter dash (13.25 seconds).
Mackenzie Tarman placed third in the 400-meter dash (1:07.14). Emma Glaubitz was third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 21.31 seconds.
