Turtle Lake/Clayton boys seventh at Frederic Invite
The Turtle Lake/Clayton boys track and field team placed seventh of nine teams on June 3 at the Frederic Invite.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Dustin Vanda, Alxei Tew, Shane Bittorf and Damen Micheels placed third with a time of 56.20 seconds.
Freshman Logan Gitzen placed fourth in the high jump (5-00), fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (51.42 seconds) and sixth in the triple jump (31-09.50)
Gitzen and Vanda claimed sixth and seventh places, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles with times of 21.22 seconds and 21.82 seconds.
Micheels placed sixth in the 200-meter dash (28.97 seconds).
Team Scores
Clear Lake 163, Shell Lake 104, Valley Christian 75, Siren 70, Frederic 62, Webster 36, Turtle Lake/Clayton 26, New Auburn 23, Prairie Farm 18
Gitzen guides track team in Grantsburg
The Turtle Lake/Clayton boys track and field team competed at the 23rd Annual Richard Peper Invite in Grantsburg on June 1.
Logan Gitzen was the team’s top finisher with a fifth-place performance in the 110-meter hurdles where finish in a time of 20.82 seconds. He also placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (50.50 seconds) and triple jump (33-05.50). Gitnzen added a seventh place finish in the high jump, clearing 5-00.
Shane Bittorf placed eighth in the 800-meter run (2:40.97).
