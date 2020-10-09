The St. Croix Central football team ran for over 260 yards and four touchdowns as it routed Amery 56-14 in the season opener for both teams Sept. 25.
After a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Panthers outscored Amery 28-7 in the second quarter to control the game.
Gabe Siler ran for 110 yards rushing and three touchdowns for SCC. He also added a 41-yard receiving touchdown. Kelson Klin also scored on a 41-yard reception.
Amery’s Kale Hopke finished 10-for-19 for 242 yards along with two touchdowns and one interception. Gavin Melberg had three receptions for 132 yards, while Keaton Tollakson scored both of Amery’s receiving touchdowns.
Defensively, Koy Hopke led the team with 11 tackles, followed by Daniel Wolf with eight and Mason Tylee and Keaton Tollakson with seven each.
