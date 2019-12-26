By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
A road trip to Blaine, Minnesota, on Dec. 19 ended with a 1-9 loss for the Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey hockey team as it took on a power packed Centennial squad.
Centennial (7-4) opened the scoring less than 2 minutes into the game and then rattled off another five unanswered goals in the second period to build a 6-0 advantage heading into the final stanza. It then added three more goals in the third period to extend the lead to 9-0.
The Stars (3-4-1) finally got on the board with a power play goal by Ellie Brice that was assisted by Alise Wiehl in the final minutes.
Centennial outshot Western Wisconsin, 42-17. Lauren Sobczak tallied 33 saves.
