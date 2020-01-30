By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's girls basketball team extended its winning streak to three games on Jan. 20 with a 51-27 home victory over Grantsburg.
Morgan Brotzel drained four 3-pointers to jump start the Warriors' (8-4) perimeter game while Ella Schmidt took care of business inside with nine two-point goals and three free throws.
Backing up Schmidt's 21 points and eight rebounds, and Brotzel's 12 points was Drew Granica, who compiled seven points, five rebounds and six assists.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Lydia Monson (four points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals), Mariah Waalen (four points, five rebounds, two assists) and Julia Engebretson (four points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals).
Monson, Engebretson, Waalen and Schmidt each recorded a blocked shot.
Grantsburg's record sits at 6-7.
