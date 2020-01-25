By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Western Wisconsin Stars girls ice hockey team ended a three-game skid on Jan. 16 with a 6-2 home victory over the Superior Spartans.
The Stars (6-7-1) pelted the Spartans with 51 shots while only having to endure 27 shots from Superior.
Twenty six of the Stars' shots came in the first period alone, as it built a 3-0 advantage on goals by Alise Wiehl, Bailey Williams and Ellie Brice.
Erin Huerta extended that lead to 4-0 five and a half minutes into the second period.
While Superior (4-14) attempted to rally and scored two goals less than a minute apart to cut the Stars' lead to 4-2 heading into the final period, Brice netted two third period goals to complete her hat trick and secure the win. Two of Brice's goals were unassisted in the game.
Earning assists for the Stars were Huerta (two), Brice and Bryn Conners.
Caitlyn Erickson recorded 25 saves.
