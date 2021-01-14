The Amery boys basketball team had lost its last 33 games before facing Osceola Jan. 5.
The streak is now officially over as the Warriors defeated Osceola 33-29.
Only four Warriors scored. Wyatt Luchtenburg tossed in a game-high 14 points. He added three rebounds and two steals. Bryn Gouker added nine points and four rebounds. Dayton White scored six points and four rebounds. Jason Oft recorded four points and eight rebounds.
The Warriors finished with 26 team rebounds and finished 4-for-12 from three-point range.
Jacob Hall and Garrett Slater led the Chieftains with nine points each.
Two days later, Baldwin-Woodville handed Amery a 65-35 loss.
Jason Oft led the Warriors with nine points. Mikey Kurschinski added five rebounds.
Amery struggled from three-point range, finishing 2-for-11.
The Warriors are now 1-5 overall. They host New Richmond 7 p.m., Jan. 15.
