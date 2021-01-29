The Amery boys basketball team had a three-point halftime lead against Somerset Jan. 22.
The Spartans outscored the Warriors 37-32 in the second half to win 57-55.
The 55 points were a season high for Amery.
Jason Oft had a game-high 23 points for Amery. Wyatt Luchtenburg pulled a double double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dayton White added seven points and three assists.
Overall, Amery finished 20-for-34 from the field. They finished with 29 rebounds compared to Somerset’s 15.
Jackson Cook led three Spartans in double figures with 16 points. Tate Pitcher tossed in 13. Henry Dendinger finished with 10.
Amery started the week with an 81-20 defeat via first place St. Croix Central 81-20.
Overall, Amery was 7-for-43 from the field. Dayton White, Jason Oft and Wyatt Luchtenburg finished with five points each. Oft pulled down seven rebounds. Luchtenburg and Luke Julson added five rebounds each.
Central had three players in double figures. Colin Hackbarth had a game-high 20 points. Kelson Klin tossed in 17. Gabe Siler added 12.
The Warriors are now 1-9 overall. They travel to Baldwin-Woodville 7 p.m., Jan. 28.
