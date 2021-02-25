The Amery boys basketball team saw its season end in a WIAA Division 2 Regional Final Feb. 20 as Rice Lake defeated the Warriors 63-41.
Mikey Kurschinski led Amery with 14 points and four rebounds. Jason Ott added 13 points and six rebounds. Dayton White finished with seven points and seven rebounds. Wyatt Luchtenburg recorded six points and six rebounds. Gavin Melberg pulled down five rebounds.
While the Warriors hauled in an impressive 38 rebounds, they were done in by 27 turnovers.
The night before, Amery traveled to Ashland for a regional semifinal game and left with a 40-37 victory.
It was the Jason Oft show as he finished with a double double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. He also blocked four shots. Dayton White added nine points, six rebounds and three assists. Mikey Kurschinski chipped in with five points and nine rebounds.
The Warriors dished out nine assists on 15 made field goals.
Amery finished its season 3-15. They will be saying goodbye to six seniors – Jason Oft, Wyatt Luchtenburg, Mikey Kurschinski, Jacob Oman, Jon Golden and Luke Julson.
Oft was the leading scorer at 10.8 point per game, followed by Luchtenburg’s 9.3. Luchtenburg was the leading rebounder at 5.5 with Oft slightly behind at 5.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.