The Amery boys basketball team dropped two games last week.
On Feb. 4, Prescott had four players scored between nine and 11 points each as the Cardinals won 69-41.
Wyatt Luchtenburg led the Warriors with 12 points and six steals. Jason Oft chipped in with 11 points and four rebounds. Dayton White added four points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Amery struggled from the free throw line (9-for-22) and three point range (2-for-18). They were also done in by 28 turnovers.
Walker Lenz and Hayden Pattridge led the Cardinals with 11 points each. Phillip Seifert and Ben Rohl added nine points each.
Two days earlier, Ellsworth landed four players in double figures to defeat Amery 66-31.
Jason Oft had a team-high 13 points for the Warriors, while Wyatt Luchtenburg chipped in with 12. Luchtenburg pulled down seven rebounds. Dayton White recorded three steals.
Amery was 1-for-6 from three-point range and committed 20 turnovers.
Mason Anderson and Spencer Schultz led Ellsworth with 15 points each. Jack Janke tossed in 12, while Tanner Pechacek added 10.
Amery is now 2-12 overall. They are at Osceola 7 p.m., Feb. 11, in its regular season finale.
The seeding meeting for playoffs was held this past weekend and the Warriors drew the number three seed in its sectional. They are at Ashland 7 p.m., Feb. 19.
