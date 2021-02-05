The Amery boys basketball team earned its second win of the season thanks to a 66-41 victory over Boyceville Jan. 26.
Five Warriors scored between seven and 15 points. Jason Oft led the Warriors with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. Wyatt Luchtenburg added 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Charlie Flanum chipped in with nine points and four rebounds. Bryn Gouker finished with eight points and five rebounds. Dayton White added seven points and seven rebounds.
The Warriors shot over 50 percent from the field (27-for-44). Amery outrebounded the Bulldogs 45-35 and dished out 19 assists to Boyceville’s six. The 66 points represented a season-high for Amery.
Two nights later, the Warriors traveled to Baldwin and left with a 53-42 loss.
Jason Oft finished with 15 points and three rebounds for Amery. Wyatt Luchtenburg chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds. Mikey Kurschinski tossed in eight points.
Amery struggled from three-point range, going 2-for-12. The Warriors outrebounded B-W 27-16, but committed 16 turnovers.
Dylan Karau led the Blackhawks with 18 points. Keegan Ofstie chipped in with 12.
Amery is now 2-10 overall. They will host Prescott 7 p.m., Feb. 4.
