Boys hockey takes two of three

The Amery boys hockey team won two of three games over the Holiday weekend.
On Jan. 2, the Warriors fell 6-0 to Hudson.
“Playing the No. 1 team in the state is never easy but the boys were ready to play and gave maximum effort to stay in this game as long as possible,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said.
According to game stats, Hudson outshot Amery 54-4.
“I wish we could have gotten more pucks to the net,” Henningsgard said. “We didn’t have a ton of offensive zone time, but between the forecheck and the three power plays, we could have generated more scoring chances.”
Hudson finished 1-for-6 on the power play.
The score was only 2-0 after two periods, but Hudson broke the game open with three goals within the first 5:30 of the third period.
Avery Starzecki stopped 48 shots in a losing effort.
“I sound like a broken record, but Avery was great once again,” Henningsgard said. “He really turned some heads in this one with saves you don’t see every day. I know he gained the respect of the Hudson players and coaches.”
Starzecki was brilliant Dec. 30 as he stopped all 24 shots for a 2-0 victory over the Northwest Icemen.
“Avery Starzecki was once again phenomenal,” Henningsgard said. “He made some huge saves down the stretch including stopping a penalty shot with just a couple of minutes left. He really earned the shutout in this one.”
William Jensen got the game’s first goal, shorthanded on an assist from Vincent Greene in the first period. Less than 70 seconds later, Justin Walter scored the game’s final goal off assists by Asher Page and Blu Anderson.
“We had great intensity in the first period scoring twice early,” Henningsgard said. “Playing for the third time in three days was tough so this was good to see.”
The day before, Amery enjoyed an offensive outburst, scoring eight goals in an 8-0 victory over WSFLG Blizzard.
“The pace of this game was a little different from yesterday versus Eau Claire North (a 4-2 loss),” Henningsgard said. “Today we were able to se the pace with makes the game much more fun.”
Four Warriors had a three-point night. Justin Walter scored three goals. Kruse Yuhas and Blu Anderson each scored a goal and two assists. Nick Bush finished with three assists.
Vincent Greene and Forrest Alton both tallied two assists. Sammy Otto, Simon Panek and Reece Atkins also scored goals.
Amery outshot the Blizzard 42-10.
“This was a nice game to get everyone involved,” Henningsgard said. “In the game, 13 different players contributed on a goal and both goalies combined on the shutout.”
The Warriors are now 5-3 on the year. They host Superior 7 p.m., Jan. 7.
