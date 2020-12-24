The Amery boys hockey team took two of three last week to improve to 3-1 on the season.
On Dec. 19, the Warriors fell 6-3 to Lakeland, which is located in Minocqua.
Amery went into the locker room after the first period, up 1-0, but it could’ve been more.
“We had a chance to really get off to a great start in the first with five consecutive penalties from Lakeland,” said assistant coach Matt Humpal. “We did get one power play goal in that stretch but that probably wasn’t good enough at that point.”
That’s because the Thunderbirds outshot Amery 19-5 in the second period and scored three goals to take a 3-2 lead.
“We didn’t have an answer for possible Player of the Year Max Toijala,” Humpal continued, as he scored two goals in that period. “He is one of the top players in the state and we got a first hand view of that.” Toijala added four assists for a six-point night.
Amery tied the game early in the third period on a power play goal by Fredrik Henningsgard. The Thunderbirds responded with three goals to put the game away.
Lakeland outshot Amery 32-21.
Max Mike and Vincent Greene tallied the other Warrior goals.
The night before, Amery used three goals in the second period to defeat Rhinelander 5-3.
“This game was literally scheduled 24 hours before game time,” Humpal said. “We were obviously pretty lucky to get a Top 5 team on our schedule at such short notice.”
Amery scored those three goals in a six-minute span. Blu Anderson, Simon Panek and Vincent Greene were responsible for those goals.
“Our second period was at a whole new level of intensity,” Humpal said. “Our fore check was relentless and we put pressure on their net the entire period. If we could match that level of effort every period, we would be very tough.”
The Hodags rebounded with two goals in the third to make the game 4-3, but Greene put the game away with the final goal in the last three minutes.
“Once again, we face some adversity giving up the three goal lead, but the boys held strong,” Humpal said. “Avery (Starzecki) came up with a couple of huge saves to maintain the lead down the stretch.”
Starzecki came up with 30 saves to earn the win.
Greene and Max Mike each had three-point nights, while Fredrik Henningsgard added two assists.
Amery started the week with a 6-2 win over Menomonie Dec. 15
The game was highlighted by Greene scoring a goal in each period for a hat trick.
“I was super happy for Vinny getting his first varsity goal and adding two more for the hat trick,” Humpal said. “We are pretty certain he is the first player in school history to do that.”
Amery fell behind twice in the first period, but ended the period with a 2-2 tie.
“For our young boys to respond like this against a veteran Menomonie team was pretty impressive,” Humpal said.
Asher Page, Nick Bush and Forrest Alton accounted for the other Warrior goals.
Starzecki stopped 31 shots to earn the win.
The Warriors are off until Dec. 28 when they host Eau Claire North.
