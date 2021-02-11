Amery boys hockey coach Tim Henningsgard has said his team’s second period play has been one of the strengths of his team this year.
So, to see, his Warriors give up two goals in the period against Hayward in the first round of the WIAA Division 2, Section 1 playoffs Feb. 4 was a little disheartening.
“We have been great in the second all year, so to fall behind by two really hurt,” he said.
Amery mounted a comeback, but it wasn’t enough as Hayward defeated the Warriors, 3-2, ending Amery’s season. It was the second time Hayward defeated Amery in less than a week.
“In the end, we didn’t accomplish the goals that we set forth for ourselves this season,” Henningsgard said. “I was very happy with the growth of the team even though we didn’t reach our goals.”
Nick Bush started the scoring on a power play goal at the 3 minute, 4 second mark in the first period. Assists weren’t to Kruse Yuhas and Asher Page.
Hayward tied the game 38 seconds later.
“Answering back on the power play in the first was huge for us,” Henningsgard explained. “We were outplayed much of the period, but to go into the break tied at one was a positive for us.”
The Hurricanes then scored twice in the decisive second period.
“We knew we needed to score early in the third to give ourselves a chance,” Henningsgard said. “We had a couple of chances to tie it up late and even hit a pipe, but Hayward really made it tough on us to get pucks to the net.”
Reece Atkins scored the second Warrior goal at the 2:23 mark of the third period. Asher Page added the assist.
Avery Starzecki stopped 32 shots in a losing effort.
Vincent Greene was the leading point scorer for the Warriors with 32 points (17 goals and 15 assists). Justin Walter was second with 17 points. Max Mike and Asher Page tied for third with 16 each. Reece Atkins was fifth with 14.
The Warriors (11-10 overall) will be saying goodbye to Sammy Otto, Asher Page and Nick Bush.
“I am thankful the seniors helped us rebuild and help bring along the younger players,” Henningsgard said. “The future is definitely bright for our program.”
