The Amery boys hockey team will be making two trips to Hayward in less than a week.
They are hoping the second trip, scheduled for Feb. 4, will go better than the first.
The Warriors ended its regular season with a 3-1 loss Jan. 30.
“Knowing we are playing in Hayward again to start the playoffs on Thursday, we wanted to get ourselves acquainted with the unique rink,” said coach Tim Henningsgard “We seemed to get more comfortable with the environment as the game went on.”
The Hurricanes scored the game’s first three goals until Vincent Greene prevented the shutout on a power play goal in the game’s final minute. Austin Holmberg and Reece Atkins earned the assists.
Hayward outshot Amery 31-26. The Warriors went 1-for-6 on the power play.
“I know we will be a different team when we get up there for the playoff game,” Henningsgard said.
The night before, the Warriors and New Richmond played a classic with the Tigers winning in overtime 3-2.
“This will go down as one of the great MBC games of all-time,” Henningsgard said. “With what was on the line and all of the big saves and plays, it was one to remember.”
New Richmond grabbed a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Amery responded with two goals in the second. Vincent Greene scored the first on a power play with assists to Austin Holmberg and Reece Atkins. Nick Bush tied the game on an assist by Greene.
A scoreless third period set the stage for overtime where the Tigers outshot Amery 4-1 before Caden McDonald scored his third goal of the game at the 6 minute, 15 second mark.
“Heading into the postseason, we are going to have to figure out how to get going before the second period,” Henningsgard said.
Avery Starzecki stopped 37 Tiger shots in a losing effort.
“I really wish we could have pulled this one out to hang a conference championship banner but I am still proud of the boys to be so close,” Henningsgard said. “A bounce the other way and we would really be celebrating.”
The Warriors started the week with a 6-3 win over Somerset Jan. 26.
“We really struggled to match their energy tonight,” Henningsgard said. “We were losing races and puck battles all night.”
Somerset broke the game open with four goals in the second period. It outshot Amery 18-5 in that period.
Sammy Otto, Asher Page and Max Mike accounted for the Warrior goals. Austin Holmberg had two assists, as Vincent Greene, Nick Bush and Forrest Alton each had one.
Avery Starzecki stopped 23 shots.
The Warriors ended the regular season 11-9. Hayward brings a 11-6 record into Thursday’s game and winners of four straight games.
The winner will play the winner of No. 1 Rice Lake/No. 8 Chequamegon/Butternut/Phillips in the sectional semifinals.
