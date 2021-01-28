The Amery boys hockey team played three games in a four day stretch last week.
The Warriors ended the week with a 4-1 win over Somerset Jan. 22.
“Somerset is one of the best defensive teams in the area,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “Putting four goals past their goalie is quite the accomplishment for our team.”
The Warriors put the game away with three goals in about a four minute span in the second period.
Vincent Greene scored first on a power play with Avery Starzecki on the assist.
“We started the second, scoring on a 5 and 3 and continued the momentum from there,” Tim Henningsgard said.
William Jensen then scored the eventual game winner. Thirty seconds later, Max Mike finished off the scoring with assists by Greene and Fredrik Henningsgard.
Simon Panek concluded the Amery scoring on an even strength goal in the third period.
Avery Starzecki stopped 22 shots to earn the win. The Warrior penalty kill defense stopped all four Somerset opportunities.
The night before, Amery travelled to New Richmond and fell behind 3-0 after the first 18 minutes of action. The final ended up being 4-2 in favor of the Tigers.
“Sometimes the puck bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t,” Tim Henningsgard said. “They had a puck go off a skate and another off a shin guard to give them a 2-0 lead. Usually those bounces even out.”
Vincent Greene and Asher Page accounted for Amery’s goals. Reece Atkins, Justin Walter and Fredrik Henningsgard tallied the assists.
New Richmond outshot Amery 37-24, including 17-8 in the second period. Amery also struggled on the power play, finishing 0-for-5.
“Our boys battled hard all the way to the end of the game,” Tim Henningsgard said. “I think we proved to ourselves that we can compete with them and hopefully next week we can pull it off.”
Amery started the week with a 4-0 victory over Regis/Altoona/McDonell.
All four goals were scored in the second period. Vincent Greene and Asher Page scored both of them.
Justin Walter and Kruse Yuhas accounted for the assists on Page’s goals.
Avery Starzecki stopped 25 shots to earn his third shutout of the year.
“This game got a little chippy at the end but our guys kept their composure and stayed out of the penalty box,” Tim Henningsgard said.
Regis/Altoona/McDonell were whistled for eight penalties compared to Amery’s two.
The Warriors are now 11-6 on the year. They get the rematch against New Richmond Tim Henningsgard was referring to 7 p.m., Jan. 29.
The seeding meeting was this past weekend and the Warriors earned the fifth seed in a Division 2 bracket. They travel to No. 4 Hayward 7 p.m., Feb. 4.
The winner will play the winner of No. 1 Rice Lake/No. 8 Chequamegon 7 p.m., Feb. 9 in the sectional semifinal.
The other half of the section is No. 2 Superior/No. 7 Frederic and No. 3 New Richmond/No. 6 Rib Lake.
The sectional final will either be Feb. 12 or 13.
