It was two games the Amery boys basketball team will like to forget.
The Warriors played Prescott and New Richmond last week and suffered at least 39- point losses in both of them.
On Jan. 15, New Richmond routed Amery 92-37.
Jason Oft led the Warriors with 16 points and five rebounds. Wyatt Luchtenburg added seven points, four rebounds and two steals.
Amery shot less than 23 percent from three-point range and committed 29 turnovers.
The Tigers had an amazing six players in double figures. C.J. Campbell led them with 20 points and three rebounds. Alex Jarchow was next with 14 points, three rebounds and five assists. Carson Smith and Ben Wacker tossed in 13 points each. Smith added four rebounds, three assists and six steals. Wacker finished with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Caleb Eastep chipped in with 12 points and three assists. Austin Vincent recorded 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Prescott started the Warriors’ forgettable week with a 79-40 win Jan. 12.
Wyatt Luchtenburg led Amery with 17 points and six rebounds. Jason Oft added seven points. Mike Kurschinski and Charlie Flanum pulled down five rebounds each.
Amery finished less than 20 perent from three-point range and committed 18 turnovers.
Jordan Malmlov had a game-high 26 points for the Cardinals. Dallas Wallin tossed in 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Warriors are now 1-7 on the year. They host Somerset 7 p.m., Jan. 22.
