Hannah Bottolfson and Sophie Whitley concluded their Amery girls tennis career last week at the WIAA State Individual Tennis Tournament.
As coach Tanya Julson explained, the WIAA seeded the top eight players, the other 24 players were placed in the random draw for the Division 2 field.
Bottolfson’s first round match was a three-hour marathon match against St. Mary Catholic’s Anna VandenAcker. Thanks to Bottolfson’s grit and smart play, she pulled off the 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-7 win.
Bottolfson then faced Aquinas’ Fiona O’ Flaherty, who was seeded fifth. O’Flaherty prevailed 6-2, 6-3.
“Hannah played an excellent match pressuring and frustrating her opponent by going to the net,” Julson said.
Whitley faced Racine St. Catherine/Racine Lutheran’s Kate Smith for her first round opponent. Smith won 6-1, 6-2.
“Sophie went out mentally tough and played with determination and heart,” Julson said. Smith went on to finish sixth.
“Both Hannah and Sophie represented Amery with strength and sportsmanship,” Julson explained. “We are very proud of them and grateful for the opportunity they had to play tennis all season long.
“These two senior captains have lead our team and won many matches for us over the past four years. They have a combined total of seven trips to the team and individual state tournaments. They will be missed next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.