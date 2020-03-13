By Brett Hart
Clear Lake's boys' basketball team started the postseason with a 60-19 regional quarterfinal victory over Prairie Farm at home on March 3.
The Warriors (19-4) jumped out to a 41-11 halftime lead and never looked back.
Tyson Blanchard led the way with 15 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Ethan Kirk and Riley Peterson each added nine points. Kirk also contributed four rebounds, four assists and three steals while Peterson posted five rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots.
Others scoring for Clear Lake were: Brett Benson (eight points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals), Jarrett Marlett (six points, six rebounds, five steals), Alex St. John (six points, four rebounds, two steals), Brayden O'Bryan (four points, three rebounds) and Ashtyn O'Bryan (three points, seven rebounds, two assists).
Prairie Farm finished the season with a 3-17 overall record.
