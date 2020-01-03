By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys' ice hockey team was looking for its third consecutive victory in as many days at the holiday tournament in Barron when it took on a power-packed Beaver Dam squad on Dec. 28. While the first half of the game was a back-and-forth battle, the Golden Beavers (8-2) pulled away from the Warriors (8-4) for a 4-2 decision.
"Beaver Dam was one of the faster teams we have played all year," said Amery Coach Tim Henningsgard. "It was a great battle between two very good teams."
Amery took the early lead as Grady Martin scored less the three minutes in. Beaver Dam answered with a Ben Cremers goal roughly 11 minutes later.
Fletcher Kjeseth regained the Warriors lead three minutes into the second period only to have the Golden Beavers answer again 1 minute later.
Cremers scored unassisted at the 9:48 mark of the second period to give Beaver Dam its first lead of the game - which proved to be the winning goal.
"We made a couple of small mistakes and Beaver Dam capitalized on them immediately," Henningsgard said. "Most days, those mistakes don't matter a whole lot, but when you are playing high quality teams, those will cost you. We need to learn from that."
Beaver Dam added an insurance goal 4 minutes into the final period.
"Once again, Ethan Mork did a great job in the nets," Henningsgard said. "We were getting shot on from all over the zone, and he made many saves to at least give us a shot in the end."
The Golden Beavers outshot the Warriors, 39-18, and Mork finished with 35 saves.
Jackson Henningsgard, Danny Tylee, Mac Smith and Miles Troff each tallied an assist for Amery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.