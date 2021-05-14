The Turtle Lake/Clayton girls track and field team placed third at the Unity Invitational on May 3.
Freshman Mariah Thill put together a second-place performance in the 100-meter dash, edging out teammate Alexandra Simeon with a time of 13.84 seconds. Simeon finished in 13.93 seconds.
Simeon returned the favor in the 200-meter dash edging Thill for third place with a time of 28.45 seconds. Thill stopped the clock at 28.46 seconds.
Simeon also added a second place time of 1:02.85 in the 400-meter dash while freshman Ella Jansen claimed fourth (1:12.18).
Freshman Mackenzie Symbal grabbed fifth in the 800-meter run (2:53.22) and sixth in the 1,600-meter run (6:23.48).
Fellow freshman Hailey Duffy wrapped up third place in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 15:59.49.
TC hurdlers Mackenzie Tarman and Destiny Greeley occupied the second- and third-place spots, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing with times of 18.37 and 20.08 seconds.
Emma Glaubitz nabbed seventh place in the 300-meter hurdles (1:06.13).
The TC 4x100-meter relay team of Taylor Andersen, Camryn Popenhagen, Tarman and Thill was second with a time of 57.19 seconds.
Popenhagen, Marissa Hernandez, Glaubitz and Greeley were fifth in the 4x200 relay (2:16.95).
Courtney Tarman, Symbal, Jansen, and Mackenzie Tarman secured a second place finish in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:48.88.
In the high jump, Simeon and Mackenzie Tarman cleared a 4-10 and 4-08, respectively, to place second and third. Thill was sixth in the long jump (13-05.5). Jansen was fourth in the triple jump (29-03).
Team Scores
Prairie Farm 125, Webster 116.50, Turtle Lake/Clayton 113, Unity 113, Grantsburg 87, Shell Lake 48.50, Siren, 46, Frederic 15, Clear Lake 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.